8 Things New E-Commerce Entrepreneurs Need to Know
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () With something like 380 websites being created every minute, building an e-commerce shop can be a daunting task. It's easy to look at all of the success stories out there and think, "How could I possibly be that lucky?" However, the opportunity for growth in e-commerce is not slowing down. E-commerce sales are projected to grow 85 percent from their 2019 totals by 2022.
A new report from the US Commerce Department released some grim news about the economy on Thursday. According to Business Insider, personal consumption expenditures fell 7.5% in March. Personal incomes also dropped by 2%. Accounting for roughly 70% of US gross domestic product, the plunge in spending...