Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > 8 Things New E-Commerce Entrepreneurs Need to Know

8 Things New E-Commerce Entrepreneurs Need to Know

E-Commerce Times Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
8 Things New E-Commerce Entrepreneurs Need to KnowWith something like 380 websites being created every minute, building an e-commerce shop can be a daunting task. It's easy to look at all of the success stories out there and think, "How could I possibly be that lucky?" However, the opportunity for growth in e-commerce is not slowing down. E-commerce sales are projected to grow 85 percent from their 2019 totals by 2022.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: US Commerce Dept Reports Biggest Drop On Record In This Key Metric

US Commerce Dept Reports Biggest Drop On Record In This Key Metric 00:44

 A new report from the US Commerce Department released some grim news about the economy on Thursday. According to Business Insider, personal consumption expenditures fell 7.5% in March. Personal incomes also dropped by 2%. Accounting for roughly 70% of US gross domestic product, the plunge in spending...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

i95Dev

i95Dev 8 Things New #E-Commerce #Entrepreneurs Need to Know! Link: https://t.co/pRpEyWCVY9 via @technewsworld 22 hours ago

RealEstateVJ

Chicago Real Estate Coffee & Commerce Episode 3: The Gamechanger with Tobi Lutke To Entrepreneurs....we need to fall in love with build… https://t.co/tnDyXcjVka 4 days ago