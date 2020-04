Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*TL;DR:* Whip up a delicious creation with Wolfgang Puck's 7-in-1 Immersion Blender for $64.99, a 34% savings as of April 30.



--------------------



There are two personality types while social distancing: those who love to cook and those who cook to live. While some folks are living for all the Pinterest-worthy... 👓 View full article