Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Built off the back of nostalgia for a bygone era of gaming, Streets of Rage 4 seems like it should be a triumphant return for a series that hasn't seen a release in more than 25 years. It certainly looks the part. But stripped down to its bare basics, this game feels constricted by its own insistence on adhering to what it used... 👓 View full article