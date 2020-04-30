The Artist in the Machine: The bigger picture of AI and creativity
|
Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Will machines ever be able to replace or replicate human creativity? That is a question that we repeatedly ask ourselves as we continue to innovate and invent new creative tools. The printing press, the gramophone, the camera, the camcorder, the typewriter, the synthesizer, word processors, photo editing software, and many other tools we have invented over the past centuries have brought fundamental changes to creativity and arts. But what has remained constant throughout history is the human element. Though affected by those inventions, human thought has remained central to creativity. Will that change with artificial intelligence? I think not. It was…
This story continues at The Next Web