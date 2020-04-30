Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > The Artist in the Machine: The bigger picture of AI and creativity

The Artist in the Machine: The bigger picture of AI and creativity

The Next Web Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The Artist in the Machine: The bigger picture of AI and creativityWill machines ever be able to replace or replicate human creativity? That is a question that we repeatedly ask ourselves as we continue to innovate and invent new creative tools. The printing press, the gramophone, the camera, the camcorder, the typewriter, the synthesizer, word processors, photo editing software, and many other tools we have invented over the past centuries have brought fundamental changes to creativity and arts. But what has remained constant throughout history is the human element. Though affected by those inventions, human thought has remained central to creativity. Will that change with artificial intelligence? I think not. It was…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thenextweb

TNW The Artist in the Machine: The bigger picture of AI and creativity https://t.co/LMRHEntJZw 27 minutes ago

gezgintrk

Engin Dikmen #EvdeKal #The Artist in the Machine: The bigger #picture of #AI #and creativity https://t.co/Jio4jUEkaQ 1 hour ago

TechREDEF

TechREDEF The Artist in the Machine: The bigger picture of AI and creativity (@bendee983 - @thenextweb) https://t.co/1z5VBllRPS 3 hours ago

RAlexJimenez

Alex Jiménez The Artist in the Machine: The bigger picture of #AI and creativity https://t.co/UBfN0vvSjT #innovation 4 hours ago

bjornbamelis

Björn RT @thenextweb: The Artist in the Machine: The bigger picture of AI and creativity https://t.co/Lyj4NUvt2p 5 hours ago

WayneChenNY

Wayne Chen The Artist in the Machine: The bigger picture of AI and creativity https://t.co/V0ovZXDOLG 6 hours ago

bdtechtalks

TechTalks The Artist in the Machine: The bigger picture of AI and creativity https://t.co/vy30CW4f30 10 hours ago

The_DevList

TheDevList The Artist in the Machine The bigger picture of AI and creativity 🔥 👉 https://t.co/vgSAAG8dPH #AI #100DaysOfCode 11 hours ago