The 'Parks and Recreation' reunion song was the most beautiful thing since Lil' Sebastian
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Communities and friends band together in tough times — if anyone knows that, it's the former employees of the Parks and Recreation department of Pawnee, Indiana. The core cast of Parks and Recreation reunited for a socially distant special on Thursday to raise money for Feeding America.
Parks and Recreation - First Look at Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode
Five years after audiences said goodbye to one of the most beloved comedies in TV history, the fine citizens of Pawnee, Ind., are reuniting for NBC and Universal Television’s all-original “A Parks and Recreation...