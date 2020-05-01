Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > This service will let you create branding and marketing graphics you want in minutes — with no Photoshop skill required.

This service will let you create branding and marketing graphics you want in minutes — with no Photoshop skill required.

The Next Web Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
This service will let you create branding and marketing graphics you want in minutes — with no Photoshop skill required.And all that time spent is still no guarantee that your logo or clip art or animation actually looks any good. ITG.digital can help get all those artistically-challenged creators off the hook, offering customizable graphics to fit any situation in an extremely simple interface. Right now, a lifetime subscription to ITG.digital’s Online Illustrations Builder Pro plan is over 90 percent off, just $29.99 from TNW Deals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gezgintrk

Engin Dikmen #EvdeKal This service will let you create branding and marketing graphics you want in minutes — with no #Photoshop skill req… https://t.co/0UDV9A7QdO 3 hours ago

NigelCEO

Nigel Tipple RT @OxLEPBusiness: In response to the Coronavirus outbreak, OxLEP has been working with @Adviza_Charity to create the Oxfordshire Redeploym… 6 hours ago

BossMayneAngel_

Boss Gloss by Angel 💋✨ I need 3 plus size women who would be interested in letting me create them a summer wardrobe/personal styling. It’l… https://t.co/j7qF17DVuD 8 hours ago

Sabrina67408695

Sabrina RT @Tmc1650: Why create chaos and confusion by intertwining the DT&H allocated funds into an already screwed up system of the daily service… 9 hours ago

lowcountryfca

Lowcountry FCA Ra’Shaud Graham Service information: *All donations being made to Ra’Shaud’s FCA account at this time will be set a… https://t.co/qEukHeXhSm 9 hours ago

Marketing7G

Marketing 7G This service will let you create branding and marketing graphics you want in minutes — with no Photoshop skill requ… https://t.co/jM1YoP0vv6 12 hours ago

cllrjamesmills

Cllr James Mills RT @OxLEPSkills: In response to the Coronavirus outbreak, OxLEP has been working with @Adviza_Charity to create the Oxfordshire Redeploymen… 12 hours ago

Tmc1650

Tom McDonald\⭐️⭐️⭐️ Why create chaos and confusion by intertwining the DT&H allocated funds into an already screwed up system of the da… https://t.co/4KUk3mIUYj 12 hours ago