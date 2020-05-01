Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Tesla stock crashes after Elon Musk tweets: ‘Tesla stock too high imo’

Tesla stock crashes after Elon Musk tweets: ‘Tesla stock too high imo’

The Next Web Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Tesla stock crashes after Elon Musk tweets: ‘Tesla stock too high imo’Tesla‘s stock price crashed Friday morning after the company’s maverick billionaire founder Elon Musk tweeted that he believed its price was too high. Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020 Tesla stock opened at $755 on Friday morning, and by 11:20 ET had crashed by more than 8%. Musk tweeted his thoughts on $TSLA‘s value just nine minutes earlier. [Read: Elon Musk bought $45M in Tesla stock since ‘that weed joke’ — now it’s worth double] The electric vehicle maker surprised Wall Street on Thursday by posting a first-quarter profit despite the wider economic slowdown…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Tesla
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Is 'Too High,' Stock Tanks

Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Is 'Too High,' Stock Tanks 01:26

 This potentially raises old legal issues investors thought were behind the company and the controversial founder and CEO.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high [Video]

Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high

Shares of Tesla tumbled on Friday (May 1) after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmaker's high-flying stock was overly expensive. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published
Tesla Considers Self-Driving Cars as a Subscription Service [Video]

Tesla Considers Self-Driving Cars as a Subscription Service

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, announced that the company's fully self-driving cars could come as a subscription service and will cost customers no less than $100 plus a month.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla stock sinks after Elon Musk calls share price 'too high' in tweet

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock tumbled Friday afternoon when CEO Elon Musk weighed in on Twitter with an unusual take: The company’s share price is too high....
Proactive Investors

Tesla loses $13B in market value after Elon Musk tweets 'stock price is too high'

Shares of Tesla tumbled nine per cent on Friday after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmaker's high-flying stock was overly expensive.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jinuem

Vincent George Tesla stock crashes after Elon Musk tweets: ‘Tesla stock too high imo’ https://t.co/pKsylMDgkF https://t.co/A1ePxn2an6 4 hours ago

GraviolaDOTfi

Graviola Finland Tesla stock crashes after Musk tweets price too high | 2nd May - "Tesla stock price is too high (in my opinion)," https://t.co/Ihr0h7KUdN 4 hours ago

OTR_Poppins

UsedToWas❌🤓❌ RT @owlwoman911_: Tesla stock crashes after Elon Musk tweets: ‘Tesla stock too high imo’ https://t.co/gvR2p3vIzM 5 hours ago

ArchiveTheNews

Eternal News Archive Tesla stock crashes after Elon Musk tweets: ‘Tesla stock too high imo’ Archived: https://t.co/FeqLvRRdEN https://t.co/RdeEnBJU6l 5 hours ago

steelrattus

The Stainless Steel Rat Maverick or idiot. You decide https://t.co/MJfGqan9nl 6 hours ago

techisoncom

Techison Tesla stock crashes after Elon Musk tweets: ‘Tesla stock too high imo’ - https://t.co/1TS1uAoG8p #technews #techison https://t.co/shRbbWkI3Q 7 hours ago

angsuman

Angsuman Chakraborty Tesla stock crashes after Elon Musk tweets: ‘Tesla stock too high imo’ https://t.co/TOiC8HBvJb 7 hours ago

CurtMills

curtmills i love this guy https://t.co/csJUzYGsuh 8 hours ago