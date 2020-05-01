Tesla stock crashes after Elon Musk tweets: ‘Tesla stock too high imo’

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Tesla‘s stock price crashed Friday morning after the company’s maverick billionaire founder Elon Musk tweeted that he believed its price was too high. Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020 Tesla stock opened at $755 on Friday morning, and by 11:20 ET had crashed by more than 8%. Musk tweeted his thoughts on $TSLA‘s value just nine minutes earlier. [Read: Elon Musk bought $45M in Tesla stock since ‘that weed joke’ — now it’s worth double] The electric vehicle maker surprised Wall Street on Thursday by posting a first-quarter profit despite the wider economic slowdown…



This story continues at The Next Web



