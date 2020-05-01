Japanese aquarium asks you to FaceTime its frightened eels Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tokyo‘s Sumida Aquarium has noticed a bizarre side effect of the coronavirus pandemic — it’s making the in-house spotted garden eels afraid of humans. To compensate, the aquarium is attempting to bring humans in via technology in order to reassure the poor little sea noodles. Starting on May 3, you’ll be able to video call the eels. Apparently the eels are used to constant human attention, seeing them often outside their tanks. Now that the coronavirus is preventing most humans from doing nice things like going to aquariums, the eels aren’t seeing people very often. According to their keepers, they’re forgetting…



This story continues at The Next Web Tokyo‘s Sumida Aquarium has noticed a bizarre side effect of the coronavirus pandemic — it’s making the in-house spotted garden eels afraid of humans. To compensate, the aquarium is attempting to bring humans in via technology in order to reassure the poor little sea noodles. Starting on May 3, you’ll be able to video call the eels. Apparently the eels are used to constant human attention, seeing them often outside their tanks. Now that the coronavirus is preventing most humans from doing nice things like going to aquariums, the eels aren’t seeing people very often. According to their keepers, they’re forgetting…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Pat Goymer RT @NBCPhiladelphia: A Japanese aquarium is calling on members of the public to play a virtual game of peek-a-boo with its community of abo… 13 minutes ago Meg Wehrlen RT @thenextweb: Japanese aquarium asks you to FaceTime its frightened eels (story by @rachelkaser) https://t.co/q9lyJny36v 16 minutes ago eBroky Japanese aquarium asks you to FaceTime its frightened eels https://t.co/Z4yDoHxHHT https://t.co/m2Pwet6Ukd 17 minutes ago DesignsKo Japanese aquarium asks you to FaceTime its frightened eels https://t.co/b6GSZhskdX https://t.co/fEa5iV5MaK 19 minutes ago Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Japanese aquarium asks you to FaceTime its frightened eels https://t.co/vGZHsGPDTs https://t.co/CJewgKZlIy 22 minutes ago Techison Japanese aquarium asks you to FaceTime its frightened eels - https://t.co/L8hxsjf92L #technews #techison https://t.co/Gs0dbCPHcq 23 minutes ago Karen Knorp-Brown RT @NBCNightlyNews: A Japanese aquarium is calling on members of the public to play a virtual game with its eels to help prevent the creatu… 30 minutes ago Darren Culbreath #Japanese aquarium asks you to #FaceTime its frightened eels https://t.co/t2Wxqon4T2 @rachelkaser https://t.co/5SjTwVU3b4 34 minutes ago