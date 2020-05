Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley hate quarantine just as much as we do.



On Friday, to honor the 30th anniversary of the publication of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's Good Omens novel, the team behind its heavenly TV adaptation at Amazon Prime Video reunited stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant for an audio clip... 👓 View full article