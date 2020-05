Kemeliá Trapp Everything you need to know about painting stairs: https://t.co/019nlRdde7 https://t.co/ZGUZu16z2b 10 seconds ago What Car? ✅2000s – Volkswagen Golf Mk5 ✅2000s – Land Rover Discovery 3 ✅2000s – BMW 3 Series (E90) For everything you need t… https://t.co/yZzju3SmHM 21 seconds ago Katie Mathis Everything you need to know about painting stairs: https://t.co/GwEV7EuQeL https://t.co/yG0yo42QvF 21 seconds ago Media Services Global Everything you need to know about 'murder hornets' https://t.co/TgevLASuLR https://t.co/ZSOpJfnd4Q 56 seconds ago shelli kissinger RT @MiceChat: May the 4th be with your wallet! Here's everything you need to know about new #StarWars Day merchandise available tomorrow on… 2 minutes ago 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 RT @reginasfilange: schools will step up to blabber about feminism and women rights in debates and muns but will not start giving students… 2 minutes ago gina marie the fact bad***was the answer most given by women and no***by men tells you everything you need to know about h… https://t.co/wpLsDd0ecD 2 minutes ago 🇺🇸WRAPPED IN THE FLAG🇺🇸 @DevaaJain @realDonaldTrump He tops the list by net worth b/c everything with him is a Quid Pro Quo. "You want me… https://t.co/3Sk4QNCvAr 2 minutes ago