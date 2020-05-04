After Facebook’s mega-investment, Indian carrier Reliance Jio raises $748M from Silver Lake

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After getting a $5.7 billion investment from Facebook, Indian’s largest carrier, Reliance Jio, has raised another $748 million at a valuation of $65 billion — this time from private equity firm Silver Lake. The firm will own a 1% stake in Jio. Jio is currently India’s biggest telecom network provider with more than 388 subscribers. At the time of Facebook’s deal, Jio’s enterprise value was $65.95 billion. However, Silver Lake’s deal comes at a 12.5% premium of that — $68.07 billion. In a statement, Egon Durban, Silver Lake Co-CEO and managing partner, said the market potential addressed by Jio is…



