Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet

Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet

The Next Web Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweetElon Musk isn’t messing about: It appears the maverick billionaire is actually selling at least two of his luxury California homes. Listings for two multi-million-dollar houses reported to be owned by Musk recently appeared on real estate website Zillow. [Read: Elon Musk bought $45M in Tesla stock since ‘that weed joke’ — now it’s worth double] Just three days ago, Tesla‘s CEO tweeted that he was selling all physical possessions and vowed to own no home. When asked why, Musk replied: “Freedom.” Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Tesla's Stock Price Is 'Too High'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Tesla's Stock Price Is 'Too High' 00:47

 Elon Musk posted a surprising tweet.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high [Video]

Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high

Shares of Tesla tumbled on Friday (May 1) after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmaker's high-flying stock was overly expensive. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published
Elon Musk Calls Stay-At-Home Orders 'Facist' [Video]

Elon Musk Calls Stay-At-Home Orders 'Facist'

Elon Musk may make $750 million but it’s at risk of being stopped if Tesla’s factories remain closed. According to Business Insider, Musk said shutdown of his Fremont plant “should be identified..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla

Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from TeslaElon Musk is close to a groin-thumping $750 million payoff now that Tesla stock has recovered much of its value lost since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...
The Next Web Also reported by •TechCrunchThe Cointelegraph

Elon Musk, owner of a $100 million real-estate portfolio, just tweeted that he will sell all his belongings and 'own no house.' Take a look at some of the mansions he'll have to offload to make that happen.

Elon Musk, owner of a $100 million real-estate portfolio, just tweeted that he will sell all his belongings and 'own no house.' Take a look at some of the mansions he'll have to offload to make that happen.· Elon Musk vowed to sell "almost all physical possessions" including his homes in a tweet Friday. · Months before promising to fully liquidate his...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

LuxuryShare

Luxury Share Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet - The Next Web https://t.co/Wdna6aE4tS 1 minute ago

Browsify

Browsify Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet - https://t.co/moq3tj6bk0 https://t.co/ZCDbCl3nF5 6 minutes ago

techisoncom

Techison Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet - https://t.co/k5wvJ2cHOp #technews… https://t.co/rPW3vHIGeH 12 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet https://t.co/G4AxReoJpv #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 12 minutes ago

GetCalCISO

CalCISO Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet https://t.co/VC3kwSovLK https://t.co/voZJR5VBAq 16 minutes ago

Burekinship

Teresa 🌹✊🏼🔥🌊🏄🏻‍♀️🍀 RT @thenextweb: Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet (story by @dcanellis) https://t.co/ibcf3AAOFT 17 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet (story by @dcanellis) https://t.co/ibcf3AAOFT 21 minutes ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath #ElonMusk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet https://t.co/X0wX0sZizo @thenextweb https://t.co/hTAIKmExvM 24 minutes ago