Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet

Elon Musk isn't messing about: It appears the maverick billionaire is actually selling at least two of his luxury California homes. Listings for two multi-million-dollar houses reported to be owned by Musk recently appeared on real estate website Zillow. [Read: Elon Musk bought $45M in Tesla stock since 'that weed joke' — now it's worth double] Just three days ago, Tesla's CEO tweeted that he was selling all physical possessions and vowed to own no home. When asked why, Musk replied: "Freedom." Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder's old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any…



