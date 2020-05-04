The biggest differences between Hulu's 'Normal People' and Sally Rooney's book
Monday, 4 May 2020 () Hulu’s Normal People is exquisite.
The scripting, the casting, the attention to detail — as far as adaptations go, [INS: the series :INS] is a book lover’s dream. With lines pulled straight from the page and iconic moments recreated perfectly, Sally Rooney fans couldn’t have asked for a more loyal retelling of the...
Actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal talk about their roles as Marianne and Connell in the new BBC Three TV series, Normal People. Both reveal their pleasure at playing serious young characters in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published