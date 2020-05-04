Global  

We're getting new, long-rumored 'Twilight' book this summer

Monday, 4 May 2020
The long-promised Twilight novel from Edward Cullen's point of view will finally be published this summer.

Author Stephenie Meyer revealed the news Monday on Good Morning America and on her website, which froze from traffic as fans scrambled to check it after a countdown.



