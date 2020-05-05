Global  

Elon Musk announces his baby's birth in the most Elon Musk way possible

Mashable Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Elon Musk and Grimes's baby boy is here, and there are pics. 

Early on Tuesday, Musk posted a photo with his baby boy. "Mom & baby all good," he tweeted. 



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020



Of course, Musk wouldn't be Musk if he didn't goof around a little, so he posted this...
Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Grimes gives birth to her and Elon Musk's child

Grimes gives birth to her and Elon Musk's child 01:13

 Grimes has given birth to her first child with her partner Elon Musk, a baby boy.

