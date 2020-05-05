Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Apple, Google ban GPS data collection for COVID-19 contact-tracing apps

Apple, Google ban GPS data collection for COVID-19 contact-tracing apps

Mashable Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Apple and Google will reportedly ban location tracking in apps that use their proprietary COVID-19 contact tracing systemAccording to Reuters, the two tech companies—which teamed up to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus—will not allow GPS data collection.

Instead, public health authorities that want to access...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia

COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia 02:35

 As governments use technology to track the spread of COVID-19, Al Jazeera look at concerns about privacy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Makes It Easier to Unlock iPhone While Wearing Face Mask [Video]

Apple Makes It Easier to Unlock iPhone While Wearing Face Mask

Apple Makes It Easier to Unlock iPhone While Wearing Face Mask The tech giant is currently testing a new version of software that will allow users to unlock their phones without Face ID. Users have..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published
Apple iPhone Update: Easier Unlock While Wearing Mask [Video]

Apple iPhone Update: Easier Unlock While Wearing Mask

Apple/YouTube Apple's next iPhone update is making it easier to quickly unlock your phone at times when Face ID may not work. When iOS 13.5 launches, you'll be able to swipe up from the bottom of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple, Google allay privacy fears around contact tracing app

Read Article Amid the growing debate over privacy and security around contact tracing technology, Apple and Google have announced new updates to allay such...
CRN Also reported by •9to5MacReutersHinduAppleInsiderFossbytes9to5GoogleThe Verge

Contact-tracing apps from Apple and Google 'will not collect location data'


TechRadar Also reported by •CRNAppleInsiderBusiness InsiderMid-Day9to5GoogleThe Verge

Tweets about this

cubulgat

Beso Zebedee RT @mashable: Apple, Google ban GPS data collection for COVID-19 contact-tracing apps https://t.co/OirNuoHCyq via @PCMag https://t.co/Mfdko… 1 minute ago

mancman16

It's Me.. RT @RedcliffeScott: @bbclaurak @Camz99 Any chance you will ask Hancock why he is giving quarter of a billion without a tender to Cummings'… 6 minutes ago

AllDigital_

All Digital Apple, Google ban GPS data collection for COVID-19 contact-tracing apps https://t.co/HbvwhSzLFf 12 minutes ago

tomasee

Tomás Loyola Barberis Apple, Google ban GPS data collection for COVID-19 contact-tracing apps https://t.co/WWdD8v4uOB via @mashable https://t.co/47G82hDj4V 14 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable Apple, Google ban GPS data collection for COVID-19 contact-tracing apps https://t.co/OirNuoHCyq via @PCMag https://t.co/MfdkoQ4JEF 18 minutes ago

BillBates01

Bill Bates RT @TechGeekRebel: Apple, Google ban GPS data collection for COVID-19 contact-tracing apps https://t.co/qSmEWK3bct #tech #news #smallbiz ht… 20 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Apple, Google ban GPS data collection for COVID-19 contact-tracing apps https://t.co/leVcLDLE4N 20 minutes ago

Gadgets360tech1

Gadgets360technews Apple, Google ban GPS data collection for COVID-19 contact-tracing apps https://t.co/U2qS1eHz2j 22 minutes ago