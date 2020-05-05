Global  

Polk’s new soundbar packs a subwoofer and the Google Assistant support for $250

The Next Web Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Polk Audio today announced the Signa S3, an affordable soundbar that offers a compelling collection of features its $250 price tag — including Google Assistant support and a wireless subwoofer included in the box. The device supports Chromecast out of the box, allowing you to easily send music to it from any device or app that can cast via the standard. And though the soundbar itself odes not serve as a Google Assistant device, it can be operated via another such device, like a Google Nest Mini. This also means the device can be linked with other Chromecast devices in…

