Sonos’ new high-res app launches in June, just in time for its new speakers

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Sonos had more than just a new soundbar to announce today. The company also revealed a release date for the new Sonos app teased it teased earlier in the year: June 8. The new app will kick off the Sonos S2 platform, adding support for high resolution audio, Dolby Atmos, and more thanks to more powerful internals in Sonos’ newer speakers. It also enables “increased security” and comes with a new design that’s easier to use and more in line with modern music apps. To better support high-res experiences, Sonos today announced an update to the Sonos Play:5, simply called…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

