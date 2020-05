4 Things You Need to Know for Successful Enterprise CRM Integration Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The enterprise IT environment is complex. Many systems, technologies and practices developed at various times coexist in the same world. With expectations for technological advancements at their peak, we're tasked with enabling these systems to work together harmoniously to support the continuous sharing of information. Systems and data must connect as if all information were native to each. The enterprise IT environment is complex. Many systems, technologies and practices developed at various times coexist in the same world. With expectations for technological advancements at their peak, we're tasked with enabling these systems to work together harmoniously to support the continuous sharing of information. Systems and data must connect as if all information were native to each. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this