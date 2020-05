4 Ways Intelligent CRM Can Help You Reach Tech-Savvy Millennials Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Does your customer relationship management strategy have what it takes to reach Generation Y? It's estimated that by 2021, an additional $394 billion in revenue could be gained from artificial intelligence adoption in CRM activities in the U.S. As companies grow and technology evolves at a faster-than-ever pace, collecting, storing and providing data is becoming a bigger and bigger task. Does your customer relationship management strategy have what it takes to reach Generation Y? It's estimated that by 2021, an additional $394 billion in revenue could be gained from artificial intelligence adoption in CRM activities in the U.S. As companies grow and technology evolves at a faster-than-ever pace, collecting, storing and providing data is becoming a bigger and bigger task. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources As Cookies Sunset, Horizon’s McElhinney Taps TransUnion For Identity



As the clock ticks down to Google's deprecation of third-party cookies by 2022, more ad agencies are seeking alternative methods of targeting audiences. Increasingly, a consensus for the way ahead.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:13 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this