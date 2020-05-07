Extremely Large Telescope will reveal if alien worlds can survive the death of a star

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The next generation of telescopes could soon allow astronomers to examine worlds orbiting dead stars for signs of life. Planets orbiting white dwarfs should be dead — at least one star in their system ran out of fuel and collapsed before expanding back outward, swallowing any nearby worlds. Afterward, the dying star collapsed again, squeezing the star — as massive as the Sun — down to the size of Earth. A new generation of telescopes, soon to come both on the ground and in space, will allow astronomers to investigate the atmospheres of alien worlds. The Extremely Large Telescope (ELT)…



