Extremely Large Telescope will reveal if alien worlds can survive the death of a star

The Next Web Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Extremely Large Telescope will reveal if alien worlds can survive the death of a starThe next generation of telescopes could soon allow astronomers to examine worlds orbiting dead stars for signs of life. Planets orbiting white dwarfs should be dead — at least one star in their system ran out of fuel and collapsed before expanding back outward, swallowing any nearby worlds. Afterward, the dying star collapsed again, squeezing the star — as massive as the Sun — down to the size of Earth. A new generation of telescopes, soon to come both on the ground and in space, will allow astronomers to investigate the atmospheres of alien worlds. The Extremely Large Telescope (ELT)…

Recent related news from verified sources

How extreme temperatures can turn exoplanets into bizarre planet-star hybrids

How extreme temperatures can turn exoplanets into bizarre planet-star hybridsA new mathematical model predicts some exoplanets are hotter than thought, creating strange alien worlds that are half planet and half star. Hot Jupiters are not...
The Next Web

ESO telescope sees star dance around supermassive black hole, proves Einstein right

ESO telescope sees star dance around supermassive black hole, proves Einstein rightMunich, Germany (SPX) Apr 17, 2020 Observations made with ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) have revealed for the first time that a star orbiting the...
Space Daily

