Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > We finally got a peek at the Xbox Series X game lineup

We finally got a peek at the Xbox Series X game lineup

The Next Web Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
We finally got a peek at the Xbox Series X game lineupXbox today revealed several new games for its upcoming Series X during a digital Inside Xbox event. While it didn’t show much of the games at the event beyond simply confirming their existence and availability on the console, it’s still gratifying to see games — any games — for the next generation consoles. One developer's vision gains new life for the Xbox Series X. Unleash dazzling sword combos and shoot your way through a perilous future in Bright Memory: Infinite. #InsideXbox @playismEN @FYQD_Studio https://t.co/lfoXEUvumh pic.twitter.com/LvalQrp2MH — Xbox (@Xbox) May 7, 2020 The whole stream was done via webcam, as I suspect will become the…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Xbox
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed

Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed 01:19

 Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed In a teaser video for the Xbox Series X gameplay event on May 7, Microsoft revealed the Series X boot animation and sound. The animation was accompanied by the caption, "boot up a new episode of Inside Xbox this Thursday." The new...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Phil Spencer Teases Details of Xbox Series X [Video]

Phil Spencer Teases Details of Xbox Series X

Phil Spencer Teases Details of Xbox Series X The executive revealed that the upcoming console, which is slated for release in late 2020, will ultimately represent a dramatic shift in the gaming..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Which Video Game Console Is Right for You? [Video]

Which Video Game Console Is Right for You?

Which Video Game Console Is Right for You? As people look for home entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic, many have turned to gaming. While there are plenty of options to play games on your..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X boot screen, confirms July event for Halo Infinite and more

Microsoft is revealing the Xbox Series X boot screen animation today and is promising to focus on first-party Xbox Game Studios games during a July event. In a...
The Verge Also reported by •USATODAY.comengadgetThe Next Web

The first 'Assassin's Creed' game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X was just revealed, and it's a Viking epic — see it in action right here (UBSFY)

The first 'Assassin's Creed' game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X was just revealed, and it's a Viking epic — see it in action right here (UBSFY)· *The next "Assassin's Creed" arrives this holiday as a launch title for Sony and Microsoft's next-generation game consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rachelkaser

Rachel Kaser RT @thenextweb: We finally got a peek at the Xbox Series X game lineup (story by @rachelkaser) https://t.co/F0MTAdQxLU 5 minutes ago

GeekTech_App_EN

Geek Tech - High Tech News We finally got a peek at the Xbox Series X game lineup https://t.co/21wyBR5oqW via @GeekTech_App #geektech #technewsapp #Video_Games 6 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW We finally got a peek at the Xbox Series X game lineup (story by @rachelkaser) https://t.co/F0MTAdQxLU 7 minutes ago

GetCalCISO

CalCISO We finally got a peek at the Xbox Series X game lineup https://t.co/C23lhpeTxn https://t.co/9U5SvXkcjX 8 minutes ago