Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Xiaomi’s $46 streaming box might give the Amazon Fire Stick a run for its money in India

Xiaomi’s $46 streaming box might give the Amazon Fire Stick a run for its money in India

The Next Web Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Xiaomi already has a ton of affordable smart gadgets available in India to build out its ecosystem, including the Mi 4K TV and Mi Band fitness tracker . Today, the company has launched a 4K-enabled Android-TV streaming box in the country called Mi Box 4K for just ₹3,499 ($46). The box was originally launched in the US — under the name Mix Box S — in 2018 with a $60 price tag. Now, it has arrived in India at a significantly discounted price. The device has Chromecast functionality built-in, so you can directly beam your content through your phone or laptop. Plus, it has…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Amazon,Xiaomi
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Doggo Proudly Shows Off That He Got His Head Stuck in a Box of Snacks [Video]

Doggo Proudly Shows Off That He Got His Head Stuck in a Box of Snacks

Occurred on April 21, 2020 / West Milford, New Jersey, USA Info from Licensor: "In an effort to keeping my rescue pittie, Strutter, occupied while in quarantine, I'm adding more canine enrichment..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:05Published
Toddler has fun From Inside Cardboard Box Playing Fetch with Dogs [Video]

Toddler has fun From Inside Cardboard Box Playing Fetch with Dogs

This adorable little boy was very happy playing inside a cardboard box with a window cut out. His cute pet Corgis dropped a ball in the box through the window. He immediately picked it up and threw it..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon discounts date night, DIY craft, succulent, more subscription boxes

To help promote social distancing, Amazon is offering a pretty wide selection of its monthly subscription boxes on sale right now. Pricing and savings vary...
9to5Toys

Rachel Ray Box Grater includes multiple tools at under $30 shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Rachael Ray Tools and Gadgets Stainless Steel Box Grater for *$29.78* *shipped*. Normally around $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website Xiaomi’s $46 streaming box might give the Amazon Fire Stick a run for its money in India https://t.co/0PUgUeYFCQ #TechNews 1 minute ago

Dav3403

Dave Reid Xiaomi’s $46 streaming box might give the Amazon Fire Stick a run for its money in India: https://t.co/7IfyepvXiD 20 minutes ago

KurtDowner1

Kurt Downer RT @thenextweb: Xiaomi’s $46 streaming box might give the Amazon Fire Stick a run for its money in India (story by @Indianidle) https://t.c… 22 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Xiaomi’s $46 streaming box might give the Amazon Fire Stick a run for its money in India (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/c0l0PZRKYV 32 minutes ago

Plugged

Plugged | by TNW Xiaomi’s $46 streaming box might give the Amazon Fire Stick a run for its money in India https://t.co/wyjp8ZQMFj 32 minutes ago

newspages

Newspages Xiaomi’s $46 streaming box might give the Amazon Fire Stick a run for its money in India The Next Web | May 8, 2020… https://t.co/tRmPv0MpGS 34 minutes ago

GetCalCISO

CalCISO Xiaomi’s $46 streaming box might give the Amazon Fire Stick a run for its money in India https://t.co/ecQVbiMZrY https://t.co/gfih6b72SA 34 minutes ago

designsko

DesignsKo Xiaomi’s $46 streaming box might give the Amazon Fire Stick a run for its money in India https://t.co/GyW9L7O64m https://t.co/9LYIUGe8ED 34 minutes ago