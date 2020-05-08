Global  

Elon Musk: Tesla will prioritize Cybertruck over Roadster

The Next Web Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Elon Musk: Tesla will prioritize Cybertruck over RoadsterTesla is currently working on two of the most hotly anticipated cars, not just for itself, but the whole auto market. However, it seems the electric vehicle (EV) maker can’t make both at once. Speaking on the Joe Rogan podcast yesterday — which was recorded over the past week — Musk said that the Tesla Roadster would have to take a backseat so the company can focus on its other vehicles. [Read: The low-down on the A-12 spy plane that Elon Musk and Grimes named their child after] When Rogan asked Musk when he’d finally be able to buy a…

This story continues at The Next Web

 What would you do with $700 million? That's the enviable question facing Elon Musk as Tesla hits a market-cap milestone, triggering a stock-option windfall.

