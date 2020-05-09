Neil Gaiman claims Goodreads account was hacked to diss Amanda Palmer
Saturday, 9 May 2020 () Neil Gaiman is either extremely cold blooded, or the victim of a hack.
The American Gods author is claiming the latter Saturday, after a post to his Goodreads account appeared to call into question the mental health of his wife, musician Amanda Palmer. Gaiman, however, insists it isn't so.
When you are a 59-year-old fantasy author goingthrough a divorce, using Instagram or Twitter toget back at your soon-to-be-ex seems too immature.Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer had been marriedfor 10 years until Palmer announced on her Patreonaccount on May 3 that the couple was divorcing.In a...