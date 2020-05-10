Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump gives a virtual graduation speech on 'SNL'
Sunday, 10 May 2020 () What would Donald Trump say to the class of 2020 in a virtual graduation speech?
Saturday Night Live has some thoughts. The sketch opens with Kate McKinnon, principal of a school called Mary Magdalene by the Expressway, welcoming students to the school's virtual graduation. She explains that the school's top picks for keynote...
