Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Jerry Stiller, American comedian, actor, and star of the likes of Seinfeld, Zoolander, and Hairspray, has died at the age of 92, his son Ben Stiller confirmed in a tweet on Monday morning.



"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," wrote Stiller, sharing a photo of his dad.







