Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Paul L. Vasquez brought the world goofy, sincere joy in 2010 when a video of him spotting a double rainbow went viral.While the rainbow was beautiful, it was Vasquez's reaction — his sobs and laughs and complete wonderment — that made the video remarkable.



Vasquez, who would go own to be known as "Double Rainbow Guy," died... 👓 View full article