WHλ-7 YOU-R NλM-3 WOULD’-V3 BEE-N I-F ELΦ-N MΨS-K Wλ-5 YOU-R Dλ-D Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Elon Musk and Grimes broke the internet when they revealed they’ll call their newborn X Æ A-12 — a name so confusing the Tesla CEO had to go on the Joe Rogan podcast to explain it (even after Grimes already did that on Twitter). Honestly, it still doesn’t make sense to me. Well, someone felt there’s a shortage of incomprehensible names, so they built the Elon Musk name generator — a tool that dreams up what your name would’ve been if the billionaire was your dadda. In all fairness, soon-to-be-arrested Musk told Joe Rogan his only contribution to this glorious name was “A-12,” the…



This story continues at The Next Web Elon Musk and Grimes broke the internet when they revealed they’ll call their newborn X Æ A-12 — a name so confusing the Tesla CEO had to go on the Joe Rogan podcast to explain it (even after Grimes already did that on Twitter). Honestly, it still doesn’t make sense to me. Well, someone felt there’s a shortage of incomprehensible names, so they built the Elon Musk name generator — a tool that dreams up what your name would’ve been if the billionaire was your dadda. In all fairness, soon-to-be-arrested Musk told Joe Rogan his only contribution to this glorious name was “A-12,” the…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this