Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are getting gorgeous remasters

The Next Web Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are getting gorgeous remastersSomedays I love quiet Tuesday mornings as a gamer. It feels like those are the times when the gaming industry decides to surprise and delight me with new reveals. And today it was that we’re getting a remaster of the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games — the news coming courtesy of Tony Hawk himself. Happy Birthday to me! #THPS 🎮🛹 pic.twitter.com/XGuVZ2VPD2 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) May 12, 2020 The new versions will feature the classic locations and characters, remade in 4k — the trailer below briefly shows off how they’ll look compared with the originals, and it’s a thing of…

