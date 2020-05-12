Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to transfer your Google Play Music library to YouTube Music

The Next Web Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
How to transfer your Google Play Music library to YouTube MusicWelcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Google today revealed it’s attempting to ease Google Play Music into its final hours, and making it easier for anyone who still uses it to shift over to its effective replacement, YouTube Music. To that end, Google today announced a new feature that allows users to export their entire library from the former app to the latter. According to the YouTube Blog post, the main reason it’s introduced this feature is because users will “no…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Google Play,YouTube,Google
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Algerian Berber musician Idir dies at 70 [Video]

Algerian Berber musician Idir dies at 70

Berber music has lost one of its most cherished ambassadors and Al Jazeera looks back on the life and legacy of Algerian singer, Idir.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published
Apple Music & Spotify: How to transfer playlists and music library [Video]

Apple Music & Spotify: How to transfer playlists and music library

By using the tool Tune My Music, you will be able to transfer any music and playlists between Spotify, Apple or any other music player. Keep your music while you are making the switch. How to transfer..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 03:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

YouTube Music adds a transfer option ahead of Google Play Music’s shutdown this year

Google is making it easier for Google Play Music users to make the switch to the company’s now preferred music app, YouTube Music, ahead of its plans to shut...
TechCrunch

YouTube Music set to replace Google Play Music

Google is inviting users of Play Music to transfer their music libraries and playlists to YouTube Music
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this