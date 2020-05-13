Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Automating your social media posts could hurt your startup’s online presence

The Next Web Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
It’s the 21st century and automation sits on the brim of just about everything in business — customer service, development, and of course, marketing. But is more automation always a good thing?  Social media automation helps social media managers be more efficient in their job. You can bulk-schedule your content. You can cross-post quickly and easily. With a bit of code, you can probably do a whole lot more. But while you can do all this, it is important to avoid overreliance on automation tools. If you want to grow on social media, your strategy cannot simply consist of creating…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: This bodybuilder uses her Instagram to spread body positivity

This bodybuilder uses her Instagram to spread body positivity 01:36

 Hayley Madigan, a British fitness trainerand social media influencer, has shared aseries of images over the past several months.exposing the parts thatshe sometimes “may notlike about [her] body”.Madigan’s posts often expose the celluliteon her legs, as well as other imperfections.all with...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bored Brits create bouldering courses at home [Video]

Bored Brits create bouldering courses at home

Bored Brits have literally been climbing the walls during coronavirus lockdown by taking part in a new viral craze of turning their homes into BOULDERING courses. Keen climbers, who have been left..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
Tuesday's Social Media Roundup [Video]

Tuesday's Social Media Roundup

CBS2's Reena Roy has a look at some of the stories making people smile on social media.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Aussie dad's hilarious rant over wife's 'Jurassic-sized trees' purchase

Aussie dad's hilarious rant over wife's 'Jurassic-sized trees' purchaseIf you believe your partner made a ridiculous purchase during lockdown — think again.A parenting blogger has shared a hilarious rant in a string of social...
New Zealand Herald

PC pens a heartwarming message for nurses

Priyanka Chopra is an avid social media user. She has been sharing important information about the novel COVID-19 through her daily posts on social media....
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this