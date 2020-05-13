Automating your social media posts could hurt your startup’s online presence
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () It’s the 21st century and automation sits on the brim of just about everything in business — customer service, development, and of course, marketing. But is more automation always a good thing? Social media automation helps social media managers be more efficient in their job. You can bulk-schedule your content. You can cross-post quickly and easily. With a bit of code, you can probably do a whole lot more. But while you can do all this, it is important to avoid overreliance on automation tools. If you want to grow on social media, your strategy cannot simply consist of creating…
