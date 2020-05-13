Global  

Hamilton comes to Disney+ this July, a year ahead of schedule

The Next Web Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Hamilton comes to Disney+ this July, a year ahead of scheduleDisney revealed this week it’s bringing the filmed version of the Hamilton stage show to Disney+ over a year before it was originally intended to be released. It’s pretty likely the House of Mouse bumped up the release to draw viewers to Disney+ during the quarantine, when streaming is king. But no matter their motives, it’ll be great to both see Hamilton and have something new to watch on Disney+. Surprise! The original Broadway production of Hamilton, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus this July 3rd. Shout it to the rooftops! #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/4FK4lZhcO6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus)…

News video: 'Hamilton' to stream on Disney+ in July
'Hamilton' to stream on Disney+ in July

'Hamilton' to stream on Disney+ in July 00:20

 You may want to consider staying home for the 4th of July, because "Hamilton" will be coming to Disney+ on July 3. The released version will include the original cast of the hit Broadway show.

