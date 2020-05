Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Facebook's Avatars have finally rolled out in the U.S., providing a useful new tool to socially isolated Americans worried they'll forget what their friends look like.



Much like Bitmoji or those pixellated doll makers from the '90s, Facebook's Avatars let you create a cartoonish likeness of yourself which you can attach to... 👓 View full article