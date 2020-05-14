Stephen Colbert’s wife crashes his monologue with a birthday cake



Recent related videos from verified sources Bruce Willis reunited with wife for daughter's birthday in lockdown



Bruce Willis reunited with wife for daughter's birthday in lockdown The 'Die Hard' actor has been isolating in Idaho with ex-wife Demi Moore and their children (Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah) for the past.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago Henry Cavill spent his birthday in ‘icing-olation’



Henry Cavill spent his birthday in ‘icing-olation’ The ‘Justice League’ star turned 37-years-old on May 5th: however, he couldn’t go out to celebrate his birthday due to the current lockdown... Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sunny Leone gets to most adorable birthday wish from Daniel Weber, “You are the greatest wife , mother and lover” Sunny Leone is being showered with love today as she celebrated her birthday. And marking the special occasion with an adorable birthday wish, her hubby Daniel...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this