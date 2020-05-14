Global  

Stephen Colbert's wife crashes his monologue with a birthday cake

Mashable Thursday, 14 May 2020
"Today I turned more at risk," said Late Show host Stephen Colbert during Wednesday's episode. Colbert celebrated his socially distanced birthday with a specially-ordered "Quarantine Birthday" banner, while his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert crashed his filming with a quarantine cake. 

