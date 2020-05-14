France orders social media platforms to remove extremist content in 1 hour or pay a fine

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

France just passed a new law forcing major social media platforms requiring social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to remove sensitive content related to pedophilia and terrorism within just one hour of notification. This new order also states that these platforms need to remove hateful content promoting racism, sexual discrimination, sexual harassment, and aggravated insults within 24 hours of notification. [Read: Confetti, koalas, and candles of love: Backstage at the AI song contest] The French authorities have also raised the cap of the fine in case of a breach from 37,500 euros ($40,534) to 1.2 million euros ($1.35 million). The fine can even…



