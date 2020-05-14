Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Normal People' stars test Marianne and Connell's chemistry with random TV scripts and it *works*

Mashable Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
If you haven't already binge-watched Normal People into oblivion, then you need to rectify that glaring mistake immediately. The adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as two troubled teenage lovers, is 12 episodes of pure, tear-jerking joy.

But the question is, can Edgar-Jones and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODE - Published
News video: Daisy Edgar-Jones on Normal People 'chemistry'

Daisy Edgar-Jones on Normal People 'chemistry' 02:12

 Marianne *ahem* Daisy Edgar-Jones chats about how she and co-star Paul Mescal (aka Connell) created their on-screen 'chemistry' in Normal People! Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Paul Mescal And Daisy Edgar-Jones Prepared For Normal People | Bustle [Video]

How Paul Mescal And Daisy Edgar-Jones Prepared For Normal People | Bustle

The highly anticipated Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s ‘Normal People,’ a moving look at first love, is finally here. Lucky for us… we snagged a Zoom date with the series' breakout stars..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 02:31Published
68% of Americans Want a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Returning to Normal Life [Video]

68% of Americans Want a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Returning to Normal Life

68% of Americans Want a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Returning to Normal Life Two new surveys conducted by Gallup have found a slight shift in the amount of people who've been adhering to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in mental health fundraiser

Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are among the stars going head-to-head to play video game Mario Kart 8 for an online charity event.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this