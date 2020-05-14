'Normal People' stars test Marianne and Connell's chemistry with random TV scripts and it *works*
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () If you haven't already binge-watched Normal People into oblivion, then you need to rectify that glaring mistake immediately. The adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as two troubled teenage lovers, is 12 episodes of pure, tear-jerking joy.
Marianne *ahem* Daisy Edgar-Jones chats about how she and co-star Paul Mescal (aka Connell) created their on-screen 'chemistry' in Normal People!