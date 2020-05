Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The saddest part about cleaning out the fridge is finding all of the fruits, veggies, and deli meat that you accidentally let go bad.



Home food dehydrators are an easy way to stretch the shelf life of food. Moisture is what allows bacteria and mold to grow — so once the moisture out is sucked out, dehydrated food can last... 👓 View full article