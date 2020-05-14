Sprint will disappear this summer as T-Mobile takes over

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

T-Mobile and Sprint officially became one last month, and the two networks have already begun merging their networks. We’ve known for a while that the Sprint brand would be phased out in favor of T-Mobile as well, but now we know when. During an investor call, T-Mobile CEO Mike Seivert said the company will transition to a unified brand starting this summer. The process was originally expected to begin in early summer, but COVID-19 pushed it to mid-summer instead: With COVID-19, we moved it out into the mid-summer instead of the early summer, and this is when we will essentially…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Sprint,T-Mobile T-Mobile and Sprint officially became one last month, and the two networks have already begun merging their networks. We’ve known for a while that the Sprint brand would be phased out in favor of T-Mobile as well, but now we know when. During an investor call, T-Mobile CEO Mike Seivert said the company will transition to a unified brand starting this summer. The process was originally expected to begin in early summer, but COVID-19 pushed it to mid-summer instead: With COVID-19, we moved it out into the mid-summer instead of the early summer, and this is when we will essentially…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Sprint,T-Mobile 👓 View full article

