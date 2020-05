Recent related videos from verified sources ‘Paper Mario: The Origami King’ Slated for July Release on Nintendo Switch



‘Paper Mario: The Origami King’ Slated for July Release on Nintendo Switch The ‘Paper Mario’ series first launched on the N64 with a focus on comedy and RPG spinoffs. The ‘Origami King’.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:48 Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete Switch $45, DOOM Eternal $40, more In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch for *$44.99 shipped*. Regularly $60 on the eShop and...

9to5Toys 4 hours ago



'Paper Mario: The Origami King' arrives on Nintendo Switch on July 17th It looks like the reports about 2020 being the year of Mario weren’t overstating things. Nintendo has announced a new Paper Mario game, and you won't have to...

engadget 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this