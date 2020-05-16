Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Researchers analyzed 10,000 websites — and yes, they all look the same

The Next Web Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Did you know we have an online conference about product design coming up? SPRINT will cover how designers and product owners can stay ahead of the curve in these unprecedented times. Over the past few years, articles and blog posts have started to ask some version of the same question: “Why are all websites starting to look the same?” These posts usually point out some common design elements, from large images with superimposed text, to hamburger menus, which are those three horizontal lines that, when clicked, reveal a list of page options to choose from. My colleagues Bardia Doosti, David…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Researchers Link Glucose Metabolism To COVID-19, Flu Cytokine Storms [Video]

Researchers Link Glucose Metabolism To COVID-19, Flu Cytokine Storms

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It's posed a unique challenge, given it has neither an effective vaccine nor treatment against it. Now, UPI reports some influenza strains may..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this