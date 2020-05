Fred Willard, comedy legend from 'Best in Show' and 'A Mighty Wind,' is dead at 86 Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Legendary actor, writer, and comedian Fred Willard died on Friday at the age of 86.



He may be best known to 2020 audiences for his role on Modern Family, where he played Phil's dad Frank. But Willard has a long history in Hollywood, including a lengthy and creatively productive relationship with mockumentary master Christopher... 👓 View full article

