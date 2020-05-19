TikTok now has a new CEO: Disney’s Kevin Mayer Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kevin Mayer, the executive who spearheaded the Disney+ launch, has left Disney to join ByteDance as the CEO of TikTok. With this move, Alex Zhu, the current president of TikTok, will assume the role of ByteDance’s VP of product & strategy. In 2018, when Disney started its direct-to-consumer & international unit, Mayer became its head and began working on the company’s streaming services. Apart from launching Disney+, he helped the company launch ESPN+, and was a key part in acquiring 21st Century Fox, which made Disney a majority stakeholder in Hulu and India’s Hotstar. Mayer was touted to become the company’s CEO. However, when…



Kevin Mayer, the executive who spearheaded the Disney+ launch, has left Disney to join ByteDance as the CEO of TikTok. With this move, Alex Zhu, the current president of TikTok, will assume the role of ByteDance's VP of product & strategy. In 2018, when Disney started its direct-to-consumer & international unit, Mayer became its head and began working on the company's streaming services. Apart from launching Disney+, he helped the company launch ESPN+, and was a key part in acquiring 21st Century Fox, which made Disney a majority stakeholder in Hulu and India's Hotstar. Mayer was touted to become the company's CEO. However, when…

