TikTok now has a new CEO: Disney’s Kevin Mayer

The Next Web Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
TikTok now has a new CEO: Disney’s Kevin MayerKevin Mayer, the executive who spearheaded the Disney+ launch, has left Disney to join ByteDance as the CEO of TikTok. With this move, Alex Zhu, the current president of TikTok, will assume the role of ByteDance’s VP of product & strategy. In 2018, when Disney started its direct-to-consumer & international unit, Mayer became its head and began working on the company’s streaming services. Apart from launching Disney+, he helped the company launch ESPN+, and was a key part in acquiring 21st Century Fox, which made Disney a majority stakeholder in Hulu and India’s Hotstar. Mayer was touted to become the company’s CEO. However, when…

This story continues at The Next Web
View full article
New TikTok CEO Will Focus On Music And Gaming

New TikTok CEO Will Focus On Music And Gaming

 The former head of streaming services at Disney Kevin Mayer is the new CEO of TikTok. According to Business Insider, he said he wants to focus on music and gaming at his new job. Trending songs on TikTok have made it to the Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart each month. Artists like Drake have also...

