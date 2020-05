Kumail Nanjiani and Stephen Colbert nail why bread-making is beautiful right now Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Since lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders began rolling out, many people across the globe have had one dominant thing on their minds and feeds: making bread.



It's come up a lot for The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, who got deep on sourdough with Jake Gyllenhaal just a few weeks back. And on Monday, he had a wonderfully... 👓 View full article

