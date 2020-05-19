Global  

Apple’s AR goggles might be called ‘Apple Glass,’ according to new leaks

The Next Web Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
There have been countless rumors about Apple’s AR goggles, but we might have just got a whole load more information about them — including a name. So, say hello to Apple Glass. Yes, in a video just posted on YouTube, John Prosser — a leaker currently making waves in the Apple community — revealed a whole load about the AR glasses. You’re gonna want to read this. Before we go ahead though, remember that these are just rumors and could be proven incorrect. Still, Prosser has been spot on with his leaks recently. Anyway, true or not, there’s a lot…

