Apple’s AR goggles might be called ‘Apple Glass,’ according to new leaks
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () There have been countless rumors about Apple’s AR goggles, but we might have just got a whole load more information about them — including a name. So, say hello to Apple Glass. Yes, in a video just posted on YouTube, John Prosser — a leaker currently making waves in the Apple community — revealed a whole load about the AR glasses. You’re gonna want to read this. Before we go ahead though, remember that these are just rumors and could be proven incorrect. Still, Prosser has been spot on with his leaks recently. Anyway, true or not, there’s a lot…
Apple Is Making Safety
Changes to Its Supply
Chain Amid Coronavirus According to the company's new
2020 Supplier Responsibility report, Apple is working closely with its global supply chain
to bring in important safety measures to protect
workers during the global health crisis. Sabih Khan,...
Apple on Monday announced a new edition of the MacBook with a 13-inch screen and magic keyboard. According to The Verge, the new MacBook Pro features optional Intel 10th-Gen processors and its starting..
With Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro now out the door and there still being about six weeks until WWDC, much of the Apple news this week focused on rumors. We... MacRumours.com Also reported by •TechRadar
Apple has long been rumored to be working on some kind of augmented reality headset, and in a new note to investors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he... MacRumours.com Also reported by •9to5Mac •The Verge
Tweets about this
Johnavan RT @thenextweb: Apple’s AR goggles might be called ‘Apple Glass,’ according to new leaks (story by @callumbooth) https://t.co/Eynu8Ygg3i 8 hours ago
Canadanewsmedia Apple’s AR goggles might be called ‘Apple Glass,’ according to new leaks - The Next Web has been published on Canad… https://t.co/Di2BCx19AZ 9 hours ago
Tech Industry PLOW Apple’s AR goggles might be called ‘Apple Glass,’ according to new leaks
https://t.co/wMW3j6uJyM
+1 TechBot #tech9 hours ago
Dave Reid Apple’s AR goggles might be called ‘Apple Glass,’ according to new leaks: https://t.co/qr35g73kAS 10 hours ago
Pavel Nosok Apple’s AR goggles might be called ‘Apple Glass,’ according to new leaks https://t.co/UDRo0QOSP8 10 hours ago