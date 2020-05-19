Facebook rolls out Shops, turning Pages into storefronts
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Facebook today revealed its rolling out a major update called Shops. These would effectively turn Facebook and Instagram pages into digital storefronts, and the company is pitching it for small businesses. Today we're introducing Facebook Shops, which will make it easy for businesses to set up a single online store on both @facebookapp and @instagram, and soon @messenger and @WhatsApp too pic.twitter.com/bBloRGBFzP — Facebook (@Facebook) May 19, 2020 CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new feature during a livestream. A Shop would function on a business‘s page or profile, from which a customer could browse their collection of goods. A business…
