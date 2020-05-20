Joe Rogan Signs $100 Million Deal With SpotifyThe popular podcast host Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive deal with streaming service Spotify for reportedly more than $100 million.
This Is How Podcasters Make MoneySpotify made headlines when it announced that it signed a deal to acquire comedian Joe Rogan's popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
AD Scholars #NewsOfTheDay
@Spotify scores its biggest podcasting victory with a multiyear licensing deal with @joerogan to bri… https://t.co/BkjnSjAmpL 23 minutes ago
WPN Spotify Scores Joe Rogan Experience Exclusive https://t.co/CgTXDTr7iG 1 day ago