Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spotify Scores Joe Rogan Experience Exclusive

WebProNews Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
WebProNews
Spotify Scores Joe Rogan Experience Exclusive

Spotify has scored a major win over competitors, securing an exclusive deal with Joe Rogan.

Spotify Scores Joe Rogan Experience Exclusive
Matt Milano
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published
News video: The 'Joe Rogan Experience' is moving exclusively to Spotify

The 'Joe Rogan Experience' is moving exclusively to Spotify 01:10

 That must've cost a pretty penny.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Rogan Signs $100 Million Deal With Spotify [Video]

Joe Rogan Signs $100 Million Deal With Spotify

The popular podcast host Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive deal with streaming service Spotify for reportedly more than $100 million.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published
This Is How Podcasters Make Money [Video]

This Is How Podcasters Make Money

Spotify made headlines when it announced that it signed a deal to acquire comedian Joe Rogan's popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'The Joe Rogan Experience' to be available on Spotify from September

US comedian Joe Rogan has confirmed in an Instagram post that his popular podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience' will be available on Spotify from September 1 this...
Brisbane Times

Spotify signs ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ to an exclusive multi-year deal

Over the past couple of years, Spotify has demonstrating a long-term commitment to the podcasting format by shelling out money hand over fist. The music...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AD_scholars

AD Scholars #NewsOfTheDay @Spotify scores its biggest podcasting victory with a multiyear licensing deal with @joerogan to bri… https://t.co/BkjnSjAmpL 23 minutes ago

WebProNews

WPN Spotify Scores Joe Rogan Experience Exclusive https://t.co/CgTXDTr7iG 1 day ago