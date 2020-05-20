Global  

How this big locust plague will end

Mashable Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Locusts descended upon East Africa in January. The next month, a swarm blanketed a huge Kenyan lakeshore, transforming the ground into buzzing, yellow fields. Now in May, the locust outbreak isn't nearly over. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations called the pestilence situation "extremely alarming in East...
Credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa

Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa 04:52

 The recent coronavirus pandemic is only exacerbating the problems currently facing herders, also known as pastoralists, in Kenya. They’ve seen their livestock devastated and crops destroyed after the worst locust invasions in 70 years and vlllagers are bracing themselves for another swarm, 400...

