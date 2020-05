Bouff Daddy @Pres98_ We are cool guys,easy to get along with,deep house ambassadors the rest is history. 5 minutes ago Ece I'm really fascinated by this thing people tell themselves 'I shouldn't depend on anyone'. Ok well it should be eas… https://t.co/NxfjEN1Dp9 5 minutes ago bai i took my grandparents dog to the vet with my dad thinking we were gonna bring her back home but we ended up having… https://t.co/XIdS9b181C 6 minutes ago Shaun RT @JandersonSacBee: Marty McNeal used to call The Bee every night after he filed his stories. Me: “Bee Sports, this is …” Marty: “YOOOO!… 8 minutes ago Vee🦋 RT @saammaayyyy: please share if you can. anything helps. let’s help jose be with his mom again. ready easy jose 😔🕊 https://t.co/5dkJopH1z… 8 minutes ago Sarah White We have waited almost a literal decade and you do this to the rest of the world?? You could have put it on a normal… https://t.co/w8YGa39dbn 9 minutes ago Waraka Saki ⚡ RT @onlyrmcfnews: Belgium Manager, Roberto Martinez: “Eden Hazard is very happy and content with his progress since he injured his ankle. H… 11 minutes ago slanceb RT @allisonjade: Another day, another UCP distraction. Don't let their columnist distract from the FACT that funding for early intervention… 17 minutes ago