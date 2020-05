Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Thinking about dusting off the old car and giving it a spin? After all, road trippers are the jet setters of 2020.



Gear up ahead of Memorial Day weekend with this roundup of discounted auto accessories and save an additional 20% off with the code SUMMERSAVE20.



**Sinji Sticky Pads**



Keep your smartphone within reach... 👓 View full article